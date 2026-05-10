Israel Deports Two Activists from Gaza-bound Flotilla in International Waters

Israel deported two activists, Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national, and Brazilian Thiago Avila, on Sunday after arresting them aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters. The activists were part of a second Global Sumud Flotilla launched from Spain on April 12 to try to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by delivering aid to the enclave.

Brazilian Activist Thiago Avila, who was detained aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla , appears at a court in Beersheba, southern Israel May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo (L’attivista brasiliano Thiago Avila, detenuto a bordo della Global Sumud Flotilla diretta a Gaza e intercettata dalle forze israeliane in acque internazionali, si presenta in tribunale a Beersheba, nel sud di Israele, il 6 maggio 2026.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Foto d’archivio ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani. May 10 (Reuters) - Israel deported two activists, Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national, and Brazilian Thiago Avila, on Sunday after arresting them aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters, the foreign ministry said.

The activists were part of a second Global Sumud Flotilla launched from Spain on April 12 to try to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by delivering aid to the enclave. Israel’s foreign ministry said Abu Keshek was suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organisation and Avila was suspected of illegal activity; both denied the allegations, saying they were on a humanitarian mission for Gaza’s civilian population and that their arrest in international waters was unlawful.

Gaza is largely run by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist group by Israel and much of the West. The group’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel started the Gaza war that has left much of the enclave’s population homeless and dependent on aid, which humanitarian agencies say is arriving too slowly.10 maggio (Reuters) - Israele ha espulso due attivisti, Saif Abu Keshek, di nazionalità spagnola, e il brasiliano Thiago Avila, domenica dopo averli arrestati a bordo di una flottiglia diretta a Gaza in acque internazionali, ha detto il ministero degli Esteri.

Gli attivisti facevano parte della seconda Global Sumud Flotilla, partita dalla Spagna il 12 aprile per cercare di rompere il blocco di Israele su Gaza portando aiuti all’enclave. Il ministero degli Esteri israeliano ha dichiarato che Abu Keshek era sospettato di affiliazione a un’organizzazione terroristica e Avila di attività illegali; entrambi hanno negato le accuse, affermando che erano in missione umanitaria per la popolazione civile di Gaza e che il loro arresto in acque internazionali era illegale.

Gaza è in gran parte gestita dal gruppo militante palestinese Hamas, che è stato designato come gruppo terroristico da Israele e da gran parte dell’Occidente. L’attacco del gruppo a Israele del 7 ottobre 2023 ha dato il via alla guerra di Gaza che ha lasciato gran parte della popolazione dell’enclave senza casa e dipendente dagli aiuti, che secondo le agenzie umanitarie arrivano troppo lentamente.





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Activists Deported Gaza-Bound Flotilla International Waters Israel Palestinian Militant Group Hamas Terrorist Organisation Humanitarian Mission Aid Delivery Blockade Of Gaza Enclave’S Population Homeless Dependent On Aid Humanitarian Agencies October 7 2023 Attack On Israel Gaza War Spain Global Sumud Flotilla

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