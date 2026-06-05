Israel plans to open an embassy in Slovenia, a sign of improved relations with new government in Ljubljana

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that Israel plans to open an embassy in Slovenia, a move that indicates a thaw in relations between the two countries since a new center-right government took power in Ljubljana. The previous government had recognized a Palestinian state and banned entry for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel plans to open an embassy in Slovenia , Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said late on Thursday, a sign of a thaw in relations since a new center-right government took power in Ljubljana.

The previous government had recognized a Palestinian state, banned entry for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The mission in Slovenia offers Israel a fundamental point of support in the European Union and NATO. The new government in Ljubljana is likely to shift its foreign policy from the previous one, which had been hostile towards Israel





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