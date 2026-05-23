Israeli air strike in northern Gaza kills five security officers: Hamas-Israel tensions over police force

An Israeli air strike targeting a Palestinian police post in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least five officers and wounded others. The killing serves as a significant escalation in tensions between Israel and Hamas over the future of the police force, a sticking point in U.S. President Trump's plan for Gaza.

May 23 (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike targeting a Palestinian police post in northern Gaza killed at least five officers on Saturday and wounded others, Gaza police said, as Israel steps up attacks on the Hamas -run force.

Hamas’ nearly 10,000 police officers have emerged as a sticking point in talks to advance U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza. Hamas wants them included in a new police force envisaged under the plan. Israel objects to the involvement of any officers with Hamas affiliations.

Those talks have also been deadlocked over Hamas’ refusal to lay down its weapons, as well as near-daily Israeli attacks in the enclave, which health officials say have killed more than 880 Palestinians since the truce. At least four Israeli soldiers have been killed in militant attacks over the same period. 23 maggio (Reuters) - Un attacco aereo israeliano che ha preso di mira un posto di polizia palestinese nel nord di Gaza ha ucciso almeno cinque agenti sabato e ne ha feriti altri, ha detto la polizia di Gaza, mentre Israele intensifica gli attacchi contro le forze gestite da Hamas





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