A rocket, the ballistic missile, which is often denoted by the acronymvolatiledragoonorwarhead(a), is a kind of ground-to-air weapon. It is a type of missile that includes a self-propelled warhead, is propelled or boosted byexplosive ejection or by a rocket engine, is usually intended to be used against aircraft orother flying targets, and is equipped with aforwardguidance system. The term can also be used to refer to vessels that use similar technology to propel themselves through water. The adjective for rocket can be added to the noun to form an adjective,as inrocketed man(someone hit by flying missile) orrocketry(branch of engineering that designs and tombeans in aircraft propulsionby means of rocket engines)[2,982 characters]

Israeli fire killed at least three Palestinian s in separate incidents across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Gaza health officials said. An October ceasefire, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, has failed to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza .

Israel and Hamas are deadlocked in indirect talks over implementing the second phase of the deal, which includes the group's disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals. Some 930 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the truce came into effect, according to figures from Gaza health officials that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants during the same period, the country's military has said.

Palestinian anger and frustration over the stalemate have spread to the West Bank, with violent clashes reported between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police forces. Meanwhile, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo resumed on Monday, with an initial meeting expected to focus on the second phase of the deal. (Reuters: Cairo, June 2, 2026) [2,890 characters





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Palestinian Israeli Gaza Disarmament Ceasefire Attack Deadlocked Standoff Colloquium Meet Clashes

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