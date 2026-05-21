Israeli Authorities Deport 37 French Nationals from Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla to Turkey

The news text discusses the deportation of 37 French nationals by Israeli authorities who were part of the group of activists on a Gaza-bound aid flotilla to Turkey. It also mentions the taunting by Israel's National Security Minister Ben Gvir and a call for sanctions on him from Italy's foreign minister.

Israel i authorities are currently deporting 37 French nationals who were part of the group of activists on board a Gaza-bound aid flotilla to Turkey, France ’s Foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson added that it was too early for now to talk about imposing sanctions on Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's National Security Minister, after an earlier call by Italy's foreign minister to do so. Israeli soldiers were seen on a vessel bearing symbols of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was brought into the port in Ashdod, southern Israel, on May 19, 2026





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Deportation Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla Itamar Ben Gvir Global Sumud Flotilla Israel France Italy National Security Minister

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli forces fired shots at Gaza aid flotilla vessels, video showsISTANBUL, May 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces opened fire towards at least two vessels sailing in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza on Tuesday, according to video footage and … Leggi

Read more »

Israeli forces open fire on aid flotilla sailing towards GazaIsraeli forces opened fire on at least two vessels in an aid flotilla sailing towards Gaza on Tuesday, according to video footage and flotilla organizers, but Israel said no live ammunition was used and there were no casualties. The flotilla was making a renewed attempt to deliver aid to Gaza after earlier missions were intercepted by Israel in international waters.

Read more »

Israeli police force Gaza flotilla activists to kneel with hands bound, video showsBy Emily RoseJERUSALEM, May 20 (Reuters) - Israeli police on Wednesday forced detained activists who were aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla to kneel on the ground in rows … Leggi

Read more »

Israeli police force Gaza flotilla activists to kneel with hands bound, video showsBy Emily RoseJERUSALEM, May 20 (Reuters) - Israeli police on Wednesday forced activists who were aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla to kneel on the ground in rows with thei… Leggi

Read more »