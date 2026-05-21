Israeli drone strike in Gaza kills 13-year-old, as residents report renewed pattern of warnings and Israeli strikes

An Israeli drone strike has resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy in the northern Gaza Strip, as healthcare officials reported. Residents have reported a renewed pattern of Israeli warnings urging people to flee ahead of attacks, a practice that had largely subsided after an October ceasefire. The incident marks a failure of the brokered ceasefires between Israel and Hamas, deadlock remaining in indirect talks over disarmament.

An Israeli drone strike killed a 13-year-old boy in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, as residents reported a renewed pattern of Israeli warnings urging people to flee ahead of attacks, a practice that had largely subsided after an October ceasefire.

Medics said the boy was killed and others wounded when an Israeli drone dropped a grenade in the town of Beit Lahiya. The Israeli military said it struck a person who it said had crossed its armistice line with Hamas and approached troops. It said the person was part of a group who it said may have been attempting to place an explosive device in the area.

'Following the incident, a report was received regarding a minor who was harmed,' the military said, adding that an inquiry indicated the minor was with the person its troops had struck. The October ceasefire, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, has failed to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza, with Israel and Hamas deadlocked in indirect talks over the militant group's disarmament.

The ceasefire left Israel in control of more than half of Gaza, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along the coast. Some 880 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the truce came into effect, according to figures from Gaza health officials that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Four Israeli soldiers were killed by militants during the same period, according to the Israeli military. Hamas does not disclose figures for casualties among its fighters.

Israel says its post-ceasefire strikes are aimed at preventing attacks or stopping people from approaching its armistice line with Hamas. Gaza residents say Israeli forces have in recent days resumed issuing evacuation orders ahead of strikes. Witnesses reported at least three such warnings in the past two days, targeting two homes and a tent encampment.

On Tuesday, the military ordered displaced families at a tent encampment in the densely populated Mawasi area in Khan Younis to leave before striking a tent, witnesses sai





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Israel-Palestine Israeli Drone Strike In Gaza 13-Year-Old Boy Killed Renewed Pattern Of Warnings October Ceasefire Direct Talks Over Disarmament

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Israeli drone strike kills 13-year-old boy in Gaza, as residents report warnings to fleeThe news text describes an Israeli drone strike in the northern Gaza Strip that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy and renewed Israeli warnings to residents to flee their homes before attacks. It also mentions failed indirect talks between Israel and Hamas over disarmament and ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

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