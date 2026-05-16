Italian authorities raid SeaWatch ship based in Venice after Libyan firefight, uncovering a criminal investigation against SeaWatch Captain

Italian authorities have conducted a raid on the SeaWatch ship, based in Venice, that was scheduled to offload 166 rescued migrants in Brindisi, discovering a criminal investigation against the captain. During the search, they seized documents and equipment used in the rescue operation.

Prima gli spari dei libici contro la nave al termine di un soccorso, poi, all'arrivo in porto a Brindisi, una perquisizione e la notifica di un'indagine penale contro il capitano di SeaWatch per 'favoreggiamento dell'ingresso illegale'.

Si alza il livello dello scontro fra governo e ong attive nel soccorso in mar. Al termine della missione che ha permesso di salvare 166 persone, SeaWatch, arrivata a Brindisi come indicato dal centro di coordinamento di Roma, è stata perquisita da agenti della Guardia Costiera italiana e della Polizia.

A denunciarlo è l'ong tedesca, con l'equipaggio che racconta come gli agenti siano rimasti sul ponte di comando della nave da mezzogiorno fino a ben oltre la mezzanotte, per poi sequestrare documenti e attrezzature. Due membri dell'equipaggio sono stati portati alla stazione di polizia per un interrogatorio, oggi invece sarà il capitano a doversi presentare per essere sentito.

'Una escalation paradossale', la definisco da SeaWatch, soprattutto dopo l'attacco subito da 'due motovedette donate alla Libia dall'Italia nel quadro dell'Intesa tra i due Paesi'





repubblica / 🏆 32. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Seawatch Italian Authorities Perquisizione Dati Negoziazione Punto Di笑顔 Tack Checking

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Italian heritage groups oppose new structure near Rome's Borghese GalleryItalian heritage groups have expressed opposition to proposals to build a new structure near Rome's Borghese Gallery, arguing that the project would harm one of the world's most famous museums for the sake of mass tourism.

Read more »

Italian Subaqua Victims on Luxury Yacht in MaldivesFive Italian subaqua victims were found on a luxury yacht in the Maldives, owned by Luxury Yacht Maldives and based in Malè. The yacht, 'Duke of York', is a 21-seat luxury yacht with 11 spacious cabins, including 6 double cabins on the lower deck, 1 double cabin on the main deck, and 3 double cabins with sea views on the upper deck. The yacht also has a restaurant, a bar, and a complete entertainment system. The crew consists of 13 members.

Read more »

Italian Student's Passion for Maldives Revealed on Facebook, Pursuing Research in Coral MorphologyA passionate Italian student, Federico Gualtieri, has been sharing his love for the Maldives on his Facebook profile. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Coral Morphology at the ITC G Ferrini Institute in Verbania. His research focuses on the diversity and ecology of Corallimorpharians and Zoantharians in the Maldives. Before diving into his PhD, he graduated with a Master's degree in Marine Biology and Ecology from the University of Genoa. He was also a PADI Divemaster, having obtained his certification in 2015. In the summer, he was set to embark on a research trip to Japan, having won a research project. However, he was already in the Maldives for a few weeks, conducting research with one of his advisors.

Read more »

Italian tourists killed in Maldives: Tajani gives instructions to recover bodies, offer assistance to families and Italian nationals returning to ItalyThe Italian government is providing assistance to the families of the five Italian tourists who died in the Maldives and to the Italian nationals who will be returning to Italy. The Italian foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, is in contact with the Italian ambassador and the honorary consul in the Maldives to coordinate the recovery of the bodies and the provision of assistance to the families and Italian nationals. The Italian yacht, 'Duke of York', has reached the capital Malé, and the Maldivian authorities are investigating the cause of the deaths of the five Italian tourists who had gone diving in a cave at a depth of 60 meters, which is above the permitted depth for recreational diving in the Maldives.

Read more »