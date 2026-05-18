Italian Box Office Report for the Week of May 14-17, 2022

Weekly report on the Italian box office, including the performance of the latest releases and the growth rates compared to the previous week.

Il Diavolo Veste Prada 2, sequel dell'icona fenomeno globale con Meryl Streep e Anne Hathaway, resta in cima agli incassi del week-end. Gli schermi monitorati da Cinetel sono stati 3.121.

' 'Al 17 maggio il box office è già di 43.801.601 euro, +286% rispetto al maggio 2025, con una crescita del 249% sul 2025. Il film si avvia a superare la soglia dei 30 milioni di euro, impresa riuscita raramente dal post Covid e anche in generale.

Continua a macinare incassi anche Michael che sta avendo nel passaparola uno dei suoi punti di forza che sta portando il film ad allargare sempre più la sua fascia di pubblico oltre ai fan della popstar.

'Nel fine settimana il biopic ha incassato 2.370.711 euro. La media è stata di ben 4.499 euro in 527 cinema e il totale dal 22 aprile è già arrivato a 21.428.534 euro. Un risultato non proprio preventivabile all'ingaggio dell'uscita. Parte bene in terza posizione l'horror Obsession con 605.384 euro e una media di 2.491 euro in 243 cinema.

'Tra le new entry in quarta posizione troviamo In the Grey; l'action di Guy Ritchie - con grande cast - ha esordito con 252.506 euro e una media di 971 euro in 260 cinema. 'Grazie alla vittoria dei David, Le città di pianura di Francesco Sossai sta avendo una nuova vita e conquista la quinta posizione.

Nel fine settimana il box office è stato di ben 232.089 euro con una netta crescita del 326% rispetto allo scorso fine settimana, quando il film era stato proposto in poche cinema. Molto buona la media di 1.261 euro in 184 cinema (+169), per un film che ha visto la distribuzione allargarsi a livello nazionale.

'Sesta posizione per il giallo-family Pecore sotto copertura con 222.082 euro (-35% rispetto a settimana scorsa) con una media di 790 euro in 281 cinema (+15). Il totale è di 697.634 euro dal 7 maggio, con la possibilità a fine corsa di raggiungere il milione di euro.

'Settima posizione per un altro esordio, quello del docufilm rock Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition con 135.853 euro e una media di 772 euro in 176 cinema. 'All'ottavo ecco Mortal Kombat II. Il film tratto dal popolare videogame, nel secondo week-end incassa 131.358 euro (-68%) con una media di 519 euro in 253 cinema (-46). Discreto il totale di 720.861 euro.

'Nona piazza per l'esordiente family Hopper il segreto della marmotta con 129.010 euro e una media di 436 euro in 296 cinema. 'Completa la top10 l'inossidabile Super Mario Galaxy - Il film con 97.064 euro (-48%) e una media di 588 euro in 165 cinema (-51) per un totale ottimo di 14.343.703 euro dall'1 april





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