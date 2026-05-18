Italian Family Businesses Create Philanthropic Foundations to Support Social Projects

The article highlights the lesser-known side of Italian family-owned businesses, specifically the philanthropic foundations they create to support social projects with substantial investments in people, education, culture, sustainability, and innovation. EY Foundation's editorial project, 'Visioni e Connessioni,' sheds light on this aspect by tracing the story and commitment of thirteen family-owned foundations and enterprises that have given rise to innovative philanthropic initiatives, thereby contributing to the country's economic revitalization.

C'è un lato ancora poco conosciuto dell'attività delle grandi imprese familiari del made in Italy, quello delle Fondazioni d'impresa, enti filantropici creati dalle aziende per sostenere progetti di utilità sociale con investimenti importanti nelle persone ma anche in formazione, cultura, arte, sostenibilità, innovazione.

Ad accendere un faro su questa realtà arriva un progetto editoriale curato da EY Foundation che da un viaggio simbolico nell'Italia delle imprese familiari, da Nord a Sud, ha tratto il libro 'Visioni e Connessioni' presentato a Roma con una mostra delle foto più significative realizzate con le tredici Fondazioni coinvolte.

'Il nostro progetto 'Visioni e Connessioni', racconta la storia e l'impegno di tredici fondazioni d'impresa e familiari che hanno dato vita a iniziative filantropiche innovative, contribuendo a rimettere in circolo valore per il Paese' spiega Tiziana dell'Orto, Segretaria Generale di EY Foundation nel corso dell'incontro dal titolo 'Visioni e Connessioni. Geografia emozionale dell'altra Italia' che ha avuto luogo presso la sede del Sovrano Ordine di Malta.

'È il racconto di un'altra Italia, quella della filantropia a rilascio lento, che spesso sfugge ai radar dei media, fatta di organizzazioni e imprese che operano senza clamore, ma con visioni di lungo periodo e un forte radicamento nei territori' afferma ancora dell'Orto





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Italian Family Businesses Philanthropic Foundations Social Projects EY Foundation Visioni E Connessioni

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