Italian films absent from main competition at a film festival that historically has been generous with Italian cinema

The Venice Film Festival, which has traditionally been a showcase for Italian cinema, is missing Italian films in its main competition. However, the festival is hosting a screening of 'Metti una sera a cena' by Giuseppe Patroni Griffi, which has also been shown with 'L'innocente'.

è l'assenza di film italiani nel concorso principale in una rassegna che - storicamente - è stata una vetrina molto generosa con il cinema tricolore.

Ma, a ben guardare, nella sezione, non nelle vesti di maestro del brivido, ma per presentare il restauro di 'Metti una sera a cena' di Giuseppe Patroni Griffi, presentato anche 'L'innocente' di Copyright © 1999-2026 RTI S.p. A. Business Digital - P.Iva 03976881007 - Tutti i diritti riservati - Per la pubblicità Mediamond S.p. A. - RTI S.p. A., Mediaset N.V.

, sede legale Amsterdam (Paesi Bassi) - Uffici Viale Europa 46, 20093 Cologno Monzese (MI) Rispetto ai contenuti e ai dati personali trasmessi e/o riprodotti è vietata ogni utilizzazione funzionale all’addestramento di sistemi di intelligenza artificiale generativa. È altresì fatto divieto espresso di utilizzare mezzi automatizzati di data scraping





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Venice Film Festival Italian Cinema Absence Of Italian Films Giuseppe Patroni Griffi Metti Una Sera A Cena L'innocente

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