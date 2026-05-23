Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani Calls for Sanctions Against Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has called for sanctions against Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, expressing concerns over his actions and the relationship between Italy and Israel. He has also requested the European Union to include Ben-Gvir in the next meeting of foreign ministers and has expressed support for the French decision to ban him from entering French territory.

Bisogna sanzionare le azioni del ministro della Sicurezza nazionale israeliano, Itamar Ben-Gvir, al netto dei rapporti tra Italia e Israele. Intervenendo in collegamento al Festival dell'Economia di Trento, il vicepresidente del Consiglio e ministro degli Esteri, Antonio Tajani, è tornato 'Amici di Israele, ma esserlo significa essere sinceri'.

'Siamo amici di Israele, non l'abbiamo mai negato, ma essere amici significa anche essere sinceri', la posizione di Tajani, che ha spiegato la necessità di lanciare 'dei segnali anche a Israele affinché si renda conto che c'è un limite oltre il quale non si può andare'. Il titolare della Farnesina ha rivendicato che l'Italia è stata 'molto dura' nei confronti del ministro israeliano, da lui definito 'responsabile degli atti indegni ai quali abbiamo assistito guardando la televisione'.

Tajani ha formalmente richiesto all'Alta rappresentante per la politica estera dell'Unione Europea, Kaja Kallas, di inserire contro Ben-Gvir nella prossima riunione dei ministri degli esteri comunitari. L'impegno italiano si è concentrato anche sul rientro dei connazionali fermati, tra cui il deputato Dario Carotenuto e il giornalista Alessandro Mantovani: Tajani ha specificato che la rete consolare ha assistito gli attivisti in ogni modo, pur precisando che la loro era una missione privata e, pertanto, 'non è lo Stato che deve pagare i biglietti' per il rimpatrio.

Nel frattempo, la Francia ha deciso di passare direttamente alle misure concrete. Il ministro degli Esteri francese, Jean-Noel Barrot, ha annunciato ufficialmente che a Itamar Ben-Gvir 'è vietato l'accesso al territorio francese'. Barrot ha motivato la decisione come una conseguenza diretta dei 'comportamenti inqualificabili nei confronti di cittadini francesi ed europei passeggeri della Global Sumud Flotilla'.

Pur mantenendo le distanze dall'operazione politica degli attivisti - precisando che il governo di Parigi 'disaprova l'iniziativa' della Flotilla ritenendola priva di effetti utili per la risoluzione del conflitto -, Barrot ha sottolineato con forza che non è tollerabile che i cittadini francesi ed europei vengano 'minacciati, intimiditi o brutalizzati' sotto la supervisione di un esponente governativo. Il capo del Quai d'Orsay ha inoltre confermato la totale sintonia strategica con il collega italiano, unendosi formalmente alla richiesta di Tajani affinché anche Bruxelles applichi sanzioni





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