Italian government backs down on NATO spending proposal, M5S leader slams government as 'disastrous'

The Italian government has withdrawn its proposal to reduce the percentage of the country's GDP spent on defense, following criticism from the opposition and a request from the European Commission. The leader of the M5S party has strongly criticized the government, calling it 'disastrous' and accusing it of changing its position on NATO spending after 4 years in power.

Il vicepresidente della Commissione Ue, Valdis Dombrovkis, ha riferito che la Commissione Ue continuerà a monitorare attentamente la situazione e a valutare quale tipo di risposta sia necessaria e richiesta riguardo alla richiesta dell'Italia di allargare la clausola di salvaguardia prevista per la difesa all'energia.

La mozione presentata dal centrodestra per ridurre il 5% del Pil destinato alle spese militari è stata ritirata poiché non era lo strumento giusto per discutere delle spese della Nato. Secondo quanto riferito, il governo avrebbe chiesto ai partiti della maggioranza di fare marcia indietro su questo tema. La richiesta di questo impegno non verrà, ha affermato una fonte del centrodestra.

Il leader del M5S ha criticato duramente il governo, affermando che la mozione sul 5% delle spese militari era una spesa folle e insostenibile. Il presidente della Commissione Difesa-Esteri del Senato ha invece sottolineato che la connessione tra energia e difesa esiste e che la presidente del Consiglio ha chiesto all'Ue di indagare su questa questione. La trattativa sulla deroga continua in queste ore e la Commissione Ue sta esplorando tutte le vie per arrivare a una soluzione





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Italian Government NATO Spending M5S Party European Commission Defense Spending NATO Deroga Trattativa Presidente Della Commissione Difesa-Esteri Del Leader M5S

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