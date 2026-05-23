Italian Government Considering Nuclear Energy Referendum

The Italian government is considering a referendum to propose the return of nuclear energy production. The minister for relations with the Parliament, Luca Ciriani, stated that "inevitably there will be a referendum" and that the current government intends to guide the decision-making process. The executive justifies the push towards nuclear energy as a resource for the ecological transition, stating that "if we want decarbonized energy, nuclear energy is definitely clean energy, energy that guarantees more autonomy to our country". The minister also acknowledged the potential unpopularity of the move but emphasized the government's intention to proceed without hesitation.

L'ipotesi di un referendum per proporre il ritorno alla produzione di energia nucleare in Italia si fa sempre più concreta. Il governo ci pensa, ma il ministro per i rapporti con il Parlamento, Luca Ciriani , è stato esplicito: per lui "inevitabilmente si farà un referendum", ha detto al festival dell'economia di Trento.

Il ministro ha chiarito che, pur prevedendo un confronto elettorale, l'attuale governo intende guidare il processo decisionale: "Discuteremo anche su questo, però noi ci prendiamo la responsabilità di indicare al Paese quelle che secondo noi sono le strade da percorrere". In precedenza, Giorgia Meloni aveva assicurato che entro l'estate saranno approvati legge delega e decreti attuativi per riportare in Italia l'energia prodotta dall'atomo. L'esecutivo giustifica la spinta verso il nucleare come una risorsa per la transizione ecologica.

"Se vogliamo energia decarbonizzata, il nucleare è sicuramente energia pulita, energia che garantisce più autonomia al nostro Paese", ha argomentato Ciriani. Pur riconoscendo che la riapertura del dossier possa essere un "ragionamento di responsabilità lungimirante ma temo impopolare", Ciriani ha sottolineato l'intenzione del governo di procedere senza esitazioni.

"A dire solo no sono tutti capaci", ribadendo che sulle riforme strutturali "bisogna avere il coraggio di farle". Poi la spiegazione di fonti vicine al ministro: le dichiarazioni di Ciriani al festival dell'Economia di Trento su un eventuale referendum sul nucleare sarebbero da intendersi come "una supposizione" del ministro che nel corso di un dibattito sull'energia ha ipotizzato che chi in Italia è sempre stato contrario al nucleare potrebbe raccogliere le firme per portare al referendum abrogativo della legge sul nucleare che il governo Meloni auspica di approvare in tempi rapidi.

Come ricordato dallo stesso Ciriani, con i referendum abrogativi del 1987 e del 2011, il Paese "ha deciso frettolosamente di uscire dal nucleare". All'epoca una larga maggioranza di votanti respinse i piani energetici nucleari, in seguito agli incidenti di Chernobyl e Fukushima.

Per Ciriani si tratta anche di dipendenza dall'estero e ha auspicato di poter "quanto prima" impiantare centrali di nuova generazione sul territorio nazionale, per allinearsi a quanto avviene "in Francia" e "in tanti Paesi da cui noi importiamo energia elettrica prodotta dal nucleare"





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