The new far-right party, Futuro Nazionale, led by General Roberto Vannacci, is gaining traction among Italian voters, particularly amidst the upcoming European elections. The party, created after Vannacci's desertion from Meloni's coalition, has managed to attract nearly 100,000 paying members and is being seen as a political threat, threatening Gespräche Meloni's hold on power and the ruling coalition. As Meloni could either embrace or shun Vannacci, the far-right leader, to fend off the growing momentum, he will have to navigate the delicate politics of the Italian political landscape and grapple with potential consequences that may either increase his popularity or alienate his base.

General Roberto Vannacci , the former head of the army and co-founder of former Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition ally, the League party, is set to run with the far-right party Futuro Nazionale in the upcoming European elections.

The party, influenced by Vannacci's views and rhetoric, has attracted nearly 100,000 paying members in just four months and is polling at around 4% with rising popularity. Tensions within the ruling coalition and the increasing popularity of these unconventional parties suggest that the tight election next year could decide whether Prime Minister Meloni wins a second term.

Vannacci's party, Futuro Nazionale, is perceived as an uncompromising, nationalist movement, positioning itself against the ruling coalition parties, particularly Meloni's, for adapting their stances. Guido Crosetto, the Defence Minister, stated that Vannacci's book discredited the army, leading to his suspension from active duty. With the potential to lean towards more radical positions to counter the rise of new parties, Matteo Salvini welcomed Vannacci into the League party, giving him the boost necessary to run for the European Parliament.

Should his party gain significant support, Meloni and her ruling coalition allies will be challenged in their policy decisions and strategic alliances, reflecting the evolving political backdrop of European elections and Italy's new political landscape





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