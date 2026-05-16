Italian Prime Minister's Agenda Entails Multilateral Accords and Flexible Clause Safeguard Debate

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's agenda includes a series of bilateral meetings as well as discussions on the flexible clause safeguard provision and a bilateral with Malta's prime minister. She will host the Qatari prime minister for a discussion on ending the war in Iran. Meanwhile, Greek premier Mitsotakis will also participate in the European Gulf Forum gathering.

L'agenda della premier prevede una serie di bilaterali anche la prossima settimana: lunedì con il presidente polacco Karol Nawrocki in mattinata e di pomeriggio con il primo ministro irlandese Micheál Martin.

Mercoledì con il primo ministro indiano Narendra Modi. La presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni al Senato della Repubblica durante il premier Time. Roma 13 maggio 2026. ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI Il governo non ha in programma manovre correttive e lavora con l'Europa per rendere più flessibile la clausola di salvaguardia prevista per le spese di difesa, e quindi usarla contro il caro energia.

La posizione dell'esecutivo non è nuova, ma è stato necessario ribadirla in un venerdì agitato dalla risposta di Antonio Tajani a una domanda sulla Come annunciato da Giorgia Meloni un paio di settimane fa in conferenza stampa, l'Italia punta ad avere dal Europa il via libera a usare anche per misure legate all'energia le risorse (circa 3,7 miliardi) della clausola di salvaguardia per le spese di difesa, e l'attesa dell'esito di questo negoziato sarebbe uno dei motivi per cui non è ancora stata presa una decisione definitiva sui programma safe. Un meccanismo possibile, secondo Roma, in base ad alcune possibilità previste dalle regole europee per situazioni eccezionali.

Lo stesso Tajani ha sottolineato che 'è fondamentale lavorare affinché l'Europa si rendu conto che dovesse esserci più flessibilità per gli aspetti legati al costo dell'energia. Noi non abbiamo nulla a che fare con la, ma ne paghiamo le conseguenze'. L'obiettivo prioritario, hanno rimarcato fonti governative, è quello di aiutare famiglie e imprese a fronteggiare l'aumento dei costi energetici seguiti all'impatto del conflitto in Medio Oriente e al blocco dello Stretto di Hormuz





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