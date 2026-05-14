Italian Staff Member of Albatros Top Boat Transforms His Passion for the Sea into a Career

Benedetti, a member of the staff at Albatros top boat, initially worked in the finance industry but developed a strong passion for the sea and boats. He decided to change his life and turn his love into a career. He left Italy to embark on a new adventure, first in the Indian Ocean, specifically in Indonesia, where he stayed for about 7 years. In 2017, he settled in Bali, Indonesia, making it his new home. His diving experience led him to work as a scuba diving instructor and boat captain for Albatros. He mainly worked on the "Conte Max" and "Duca di York" boats, accompanying tourists on long and fascinating underwater excursions to explore the beauty of Maldivian atolls and the other four people in his group. The group dove to a depth of 50 meters to explore some caves.

NEWS TEXT: , membro dello staff della società Albatros top boat. , Benedetti ha inizialmente lavorato nel mondo della finanza, coltivando però una forte passione per il mare e le barche.

Col tempo aveva deciso di cambiare vita e trasformare il suo amore in qualcosa di più concreto, ossia in lavoro. Da qui la decisione di lasciare l'Italia per intraprendere una nuova avventura. Questo nuovo percorso lo ha portato per prima cosa nell'Oceano Indiano, per la precisione in Indonesia, dove è rimasto per circa 7 anni. E poi, nel 2017, alle, dove si è stabilito in maniera stabile, facendone la sua nuova casa.

La sua esperienza in materia di immersioni lo ha spinto a lavorare perGianluca Benedetti ricopriva il ruolo di, istruttore subacqueo e capobarca. Lavorava principalmente sulle imbarcazioni"Conte Max" e"Duca di York". Il suo compito era proprio quello di accompagnare i turisti in lunghe e affascinanti escursioni sottomarine, alla scoperta della bellezza degli atolli maldiviani.e a quella delle altre quattro persone che si trovavano con lui. Il gruppo si era immerso fino a 50 metri di profondità per esplorare alcune grotte





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Benedetti Albatros Top Boat Indonesia Bali Scuba Diving Instructor Boat Captain Excursions Sottomarine Atolli Maldiviani Grotte

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