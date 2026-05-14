Italian Student's Passion for Maldives Revealed on Facebook, Pursuing Research in Coral Morphology

A passionate Italian student, Federico Gualtieri, has been sharing his love for the Maldives on his Facebook profile. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Coral Morphology at the ITC G Ferrini Institute in Verbania. His research focuses on the diversity and ecology of Corallimorpharians and Zoantharians in the Maldives. Before diving into his PhD, he graduated with a Master's degree in Marine Biology and Ecology from the University of Genoa. He was also a PADI Divemaster, having obtained his certification in 2015. In the summer, he was set to embark on a research trip to Japan, having won a research project. However, he was already in the Maldives for a few weeks, conducting research with one of his advisors.

Dal profilo Facebook si evince tutta la passione per le Maldive con un atollo che appare nella foto copertina. Gli studi li ha portati avanti all’Istituto "ITCG G Ferrini" di Verbania.

La sua tesi universitaria è stata dedicata alla "diversità ed ecologia dei Corallimorphari e degli Zoanthari negli atolli delle Maldive. Federico Gualtieri viveva tra Omegna e Genova dove aveva conseguito la laurea magistrale in biologia ed ecologia marina pochi mesi fa, a marzo.

Secondo alcune fonti, si trovava alle Maldive già da un paio di settimane perché svolgeva un’attività di ricerca assieme a una delle sue relatriciD’estate sarebbe dovuto andare nel Paese del Sol Levante, il Giappone, perché era vincitore di un progetto di ricerca. Un appassionato da sempre dell’immersione tant’é che aveva conseguito il brevetto nel 2015.

"Ringrazio in primis la Professoressa Montefalcone per avermi offerto il suo aiuto, la sua esperienza e per aver riposto sempre grande fiducia in me ed in questo lavoro. Da quando l’ho conosciuta è sempre stata la mia guida, incentivandomi a seguire i miei sogni e le mie passioni, anche se la strada da percorrere sarebbe stata lunga o difficile", ha scritto Federico nei ringraziamenti per la tesi di laurea





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Maldives Coral Morphology Phd ITCG G Ferrini Institute University Of Genoa PADI Divemaster Research

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