Italian tourists killed in Maldives: Tajani gives instructions to recover bodies, offer assistance to families and Italian nationals returning to Italy

The Italian government is providing assistance to the families of the five Italian tourists who died in the Maldives and to the Italian nationals who will be returning to Italy. The Italian foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, is in contact with the Italian ambassador and the honorary consul in the Maldives to coordinate the recovery of the bodies and the provision of assistance to the families and Italian nationals. The Italian yacht, 'Duke of York', has reached the capital Malé, and the Maldivian authorities are investigating the cause of the deaths of the five Italian tourists who had gone diving in a cave at a depth of 60 meters, which is above the permitted depth for recreational diving in the Maldives.

Tajani ha dato disposizioni alla Farnesina di seguire il recupero dei corpi, ma anche di offrire assistenza alle famiglie degli scomparsi e ai connazionali che adesso dovranno rientrare in Italia.

La Guardia costiera delle Maldive ha iniziato le immersioni per recuperare i corpi dei 4 subacquei italiani dispersi da giovedì scorso. Sono cinque i connazionali morti nell'incidente, il corpo di uno di loro, Gianluca Benedetti, è stato recuperato e successivamente identificato.

La Farnesina ha spiegato in una nota che il ministro degli Esteri Antonio Tajani è in contatto con l’ambasciatore d’Italia a Colombo Damiano Francovigh (competente per le Maldive) e la console onoraria a Malé Giorgia Marazzi che sono imbarcati sull'unità di appoggio 'Ghazee' della Guardia costiera per seguire le operazioni di recupero dei connazionali che hanno perso la vita.

Su sua richiesta, la polizia maldiviana metterà a disposizione un team predisposto per il supporto psicologico per i connazionali coinvolti. Il 'Duke of York', lo yacht su cui erano ospitati i 25 turisti italiani fra i quali i 5 sub morti, ha raggiunto la capitale Malé. In mare al momento otto sommozzatori maldiviani si alternano nelle operazioni.

Le normative maldiviane consentono le immersioni ricreative fino a una profondità di 30 metri ed è per questo che verrà condotta un'indagine sulla morte dei cinque sub italiani per accertare come mai si siano immersi in una grotta a una profondità di circa 60 metri, ovvero 'superiore a quella consentita'. Il ministero del Turismo e dell'Aviazione Civile delle Maldives ha sospeso a tempo indeterminato la licenza di esercizio della 'MV Duke of York'





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Maldives Italian Tourists Deaths Recovery Of Bodies Assistance To Families Italian Nationals Returning To Italy Italian Foreign Minister Italian Ambassador Italian Honorary Consul Yacht Diving Investigation

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