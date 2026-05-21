Italy Asks for EU Sanctions Against Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir for Violence Against Global Unity Flotilla Activists

The Italian government has requested the European Union to impose sanctions on Israeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for the violent treatment of Global Unity Flotilla activists in international waters.

Fabio Caressa: `Io e Benedetta Parodi paghiamo le vacanze a metà. Money Road? Funziona perché è un reality autentico` Il caso delle violenze ai danni degli attivisti della Global sumud flotilla può finire all'ordine del giorno della prossima riunione dei ministri degli Esteri dell'Unione Europea e causare delle sanzioni al ministro israeliano Itamar Ben Gvir, protagonista dei soprusi come documentato da, Il titolare della Farnesina, a portare avanti la questione.

La notizia arriva dai canali social del ministro del governo Meloni: L'Italia ha chiesto all'Unione europea di sanzionare il ministro israeliano della Sicurezza, A nome del governo italiano ho appena formalmente chiesto all'Alto Rappresentante Kaja Kallas di includere nella prossima discussione dei ministri degli Esteri Ue l'adozione di sanzioni contro il ministro per la Sicurezza nazionale israeliano Ben-Gvir per gli inaccettabili atti compiuti contro la Flotilla, prelevando gli attivisti in acque internazionali e sottoponendoli a vessazioni e umiliazioni, violando i piu' elementari diritti umani Prima del precedente messaggio del ministro Tajani l'annuncio di una"linea dura", dopo essere stato definito incivile dal presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, per il comportamento preso nei confronti delle persone fermate illegalmente.

Palazzo Chigi ha considerato le immagini non riconduttibili per il totale disprezzo mostrato nei confronti delle esplicite richieste del governo italiano, pregando le scuse immediate di Israele. Per bocca del ministro Tajani l'annuncio di una "linea dura" del governo con iniziative che verranno valutate, di comune accordo con tutto l'esecutivo, quando questa vicenda si sarà conclusa





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Italy European Union Israeli Defense Minister Global Unity Flotilla Activists

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Israeli Forces Transfer Flotilla Activists to Israeli PortThe action follows the interception of the flotilla by Israeli forces in international waters off the coast of Cyprus, which was the flotilla's latest attempt to challenge the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza. A press statement from the Global Sumud Flotilla mentions that crews from 10 flotilla vessels managed to escape and are now on their way to Gaza, despite attacks from Israeli forces in international waters, and calls for the European and Italian governments to act to restore respect for international and humanitarian law.

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Israeli Minister Ben Gvir's Video Sparks Outrage, Calls for Immediate Ambassador's CallThe Global Sumud Flotilla activists, who were detained in international waters between Cyprus and Gaza, were filmed in a hangar in Ashdod, where they were subjected to severe violence, including being forced to kneel and bend over with their hands tied. The Italian government has expressed outrage and demanded an immediate meeting with the Israeli ambassador to discuss the matter.

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