Japanese PM, South Korean President to Hold Summit in Lee's Hometown of Andong

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will hold a summit in Lee's hometown of Andong on May 19 to 20, Seoul's presidential Blue House announced on Friday. The meeting will be their second this year, after Lee visited Takaichi's hometown of Nara in January as part of the countries' ongoing 'shuttle diplomacy'.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pose for photographs as they visit the Western Precinct (Saiin Garan) at Horyu-ji temple in Ikaruga, Nara prefecture, Japan, January 14, 2026.

FRANCK ROBICHON/Pool via REUTERS (Il primo ministro giapponese Sanae Takaichi e il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung posano per una foto mentre visitano il Precorso Occidentale (Saiin Garan) del tempio Horyu-ji a Ikaruga, prefettura di Nara, Giappone, 14 gennaio 2026. FRANCK ROBICHON/Pool via REUTERS ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani.

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will hold a summit in Lee’s hometown of Andong on May 19 to 20, Seoul’s presidential Blue House said on Friday. The meeting will be their second this year, after Lee visited Takaichi’s hometown of Nara in January as part of the countries’ ongoing ‘shuttle diplomacy’, it said.

SEOUL, 15 maggio (Reuters) - Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung e il primo ministro giapponese Sanae Takaichi terranno un vertice nella città natale di Lee, Andong, il 19-20 maggio, ha dichiarato venerdì la Casa Blu presidenziale di Seul. L’incontro sarà il loro secondo quest’anno, dopo che Lee ha visitato la città natale di Takaichi, Nara, a gennaio, come parte della ‘diplomazia navetta’ in corso tra i Paesi, ha detto.





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