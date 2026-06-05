despite my clumsiness and a negative experience during my first driving lesson in Beirut, Lebanon remains a special country for me. My family moved there when I was 18 and I often went to visit them. We visited historical sites like Baalbek, participated in hikes and enjoyed local food. However, the political situation was often unstable. In 2006, my mother was stuck abroad due to the war between Lebanon and Israel, and in 2008 there were clashes that forced my mother and sister to stay indoors. Despite everything, Lebanon was going through a period of growth with investments and tourism. In 2009, the New York Times put Beirut at the top of the list of places to visit. However, the idea that non-white people are more resistant to suffering was debunked during the war in Ukraine. The current situation in Lebanon is serious, with UNICEF estimating the death of 14 children per day. The Israeli government wants to control a 30-kilometer security zone in Lebanese territory and some ministers are calling for a further expansion of the military campaign.

Nonostante la mia goffaggine e un'esperienza negativa durante la mia prima lezione di guida a Beirut , il Libano rimane un paese speciale per me. La mia famiglia si trasferì lì quando avevo 18 anni e io andavo spesso a trovarli.

Visitavamo luoghi storici come Baalbek, partecipavamo a trekking e gustavamo il cibo locale. Tuttavia, la situazione politica era spesso instabile. Nel 2006, mia madre rimase bloccata all'estero a causa della guerra tra Libano e Israele, e nel 2008 ci furono scontri che costrinsero mia madre e mia sorella a rimanere chiuse in casa. Nonostante tutto, il Libano stava attraversando un periodo di crescita con investimenti e turismo.

Nel 2009, il New York Times mise Beirut in cima alla lista dei posti da visitare. Tuttavia, l'idea che le persone non bianche siano più resistenti alla sofferenza è stata sfatata durante la guerra in Ucraina. La situazione attuale in Libano è grave, con l'Unicef che stima la morte di 14 bambini al giorno. Il governo israeliano vuole controllare una zona di sicurezza di 30 chilometri in territorio libanese e alcuni ministri chiedono un'ulteriore espansione della campagna militare





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Libano Beirut Guida Politica Guerra Ucraina Israele

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. President Donald Trump admits 'crazy' call to Benjamin Netanyahu over Lebanon conflictUS President Donald Trump confirmed reports of his expletive-filled phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a dispute over the Lebanon conflict. The discussion took place while the U.S. attempted to negotiate an end to hostilities with Iran, but Iran has said it will not agree to a deal unless a ceasefire covers Lebanon, which Israel invaded in March. The conflict has continued despite a U.S.-mediated agreement, with Israel continuing strikes in Lebanon and Hezbollah militants firing missiles from Lebanon into Israeli territory.-

Read more »

MEA: safety audit after pilot concerns over flights near airstrikesLebanon's aviation regulator has carried out a safety audit of Middle East Airlines (MEA) after pilot groups raised concerns that crews were being asked to fly close to airstrikes and penalized for reporting safety incidents, letters seen by Reuters show. The audit puts scrutiny on Beirut-based flag carrier MEA, which has kept Lebanon connected through war and financial collapse even as many foreign airlines have avoided large parts of Middle East airspace because of missile and drone risks since the Iran war began on February 28.

Read more »

Tiene la tregua a Beirut ma la guerra continua nel sudA Washington proseguono i negoziati, ma raid e sfollamenti forzati ridisegnano il Libano (ANSA)

Read more »

Israele-Libano, arriva la pace? L'accordo per la tregua, ultime news guerraTel Aviv riafferma necessità del disarmo di Hezbollah, Beirut insiste per rispetto integrità territoriale e confini

Read more »