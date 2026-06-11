Large Tracing of Term '8647' Found on National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Authorities responded to what appeared to be a large tracing of the term 8647 into the grounds of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 11, 2026. A Reuters photographer captured the emerging image from atop the Washington Monument on the Mall’s grass.

Authorities responded to what appeared to be a large tracing of the term 8647 into the grounds of the National Mall in Washington , D.C. , June 11, 2026.

A Reuters photographer captured the emerging image from atop the Washington Monument on the Mall’s grass (L’11 giugno 2026 le autorità sono intervenute in seguito alla scoperta di quella che sembrava essere una grande scritta del numero 8647 sul prato del National Mall a Washington, D.C. Un fotografo di Reuters ha immortalato l’immagine che stava prendendo forma dal vertice del Monumento a Washington sul prato del Mall poco prima dell’arrivo delle autorità.

La disposizione dei numeri era chiaramente un tentativo di formare 8647, anche se il 4 non era completamente formato. In altre occasioni, i procuratori federali hanno affermato che la scritta potrebbe indicare una minaccia al presidente Trump, il 47° presidente degli Stati Uniti. REUTERS/ Nathan Howard ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani.

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of the Interior said on Thursday it is investigating what appeared to be a large tracing of “8647” into the grounds of the National Mall in Washington, D.C. A Reuters photographer atop the Washington Monument saw the apparent tracing in the grass near the World War Two Memorial shortly before authorities arrived at the scene. It shows the numbers eight, six and seven, but a four is not clearly defined.

The term “8647” has been adopted by opponents of President Donald Trump as a protest against his administration. Trump allies and the U.S. Department of Justice have said it could be interpreted as a call to violence. It references the slang term “86,” originating in the restaurant industry, meaning to expel or get rid of something, and Trump as the 47th U.S. president.

Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable, the spokesperson said in a statement. It was unclear how the markings in the grass were made. In areas, the grass turned brown to form the shape of numbers in contrast to the surrounding green.

The incident comes as the National Mall is set to be the scene for events celebrating the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence in the coming weeks. Trump has devoted personal attention to refurbishing the space, including painting the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial. A 16-day “Great American State Fair” is set to take place on the National Mall beginning June 25. The term “8647” is at the center of at least one high-profile criminal case.

Federal prosecutors charged former FBI Director James Comey with threatening Trump based on a photo he posted on social media in 2025 showing seashells on a beach arranged to form the numbers “8647. ” Comey took down the post and said he was not aware it could be interpreted as a call to violence. He has vowed to fight the charges, including on free speech grounds.

A federal judge ruled earlier this month that the National Park Service could not prevent an anti-Trump protest group from displaying an “8647” flag near the National Mall.





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National Mall Washington D.C. 8647 Term Protest Threat Call To Violence Anti-Trump James Comey National Park Service Anti-Trump Protest Group 8647 Flag Reflecting Pool Near The Lincoln Memorial Great American State Fair

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