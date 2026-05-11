Last Passengers Evacuated from Venezuelan Cruise Ship Hit by Deadly Outbreak

Health authorities reported two positive cases of hantavirus among the passengers of the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius, which tested positive in Spain. The last passengers were set to be evacuated and repatriated on Monday.

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain, May 11 (Reuters) - Due to a severe respiratory illness outbreak among the passengers, two people tested positive for hantavirus.

The last passengers set to be evacuated from the MV Hondius are participating in the evacuation and repatriation to their countries of residence. A plane for the Netherlands and another for Australia are scheduled with specific groups of passengers, including one from New Zealand. Health officials state that during the quarantine period, the virus poses little risk to the general public





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Cruise Ship Outbreak Hantavirus Evacuation Quarantine Risk Cruise Line Health Department World Health Organization

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