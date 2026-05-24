Major bomb blast in Balochistan, Pakistan, kills at least 24, injures 70

A bomb blast hit a shuttle train carrying Pakistani security personnel and their families in the southwestern province of Balochistan, resulting in the death of at least 24 people and injury to more than 70. The attack was claimed by the separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and was the latest in a series of major strikes on trains, security forces, and infrastructure in the mineral-rich province.

People gather as they search for survivors after a blast near a railway track in Quetta, Pakistan, on May 24, 2026. Reuters photographer Stringer captured the tense moment, showing a chaotic scene with burnt-out vehicles, damaged buildings, and debris scattered near the railway track.

The blast, claimed by the separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), targeted a shuttle train carrying Pakistani security personnel and their families, resulting in the death of at least 24 people and injury to more than 70 others. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, expressing condolences to the victims' families and solidarity with the people of Balochistan.

The incident, the latest in a series of major strikes on trains, security forces, and infrastructure in Balochistan, a mineral-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan, came after Pakistan launched counterinsurgency operations in response to some of the deadliest violence in recent years. The commander of the Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ordered a search and rescue operation to find the missing people on board, according to reports.

The incident sparked widespread concern in Pakistan, with the government and political leaders paying tribute to the fallen and reiterating their commitment to maintaining law and order





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Bomb Blasts BLA Militants Baloch Insurgency Security Personnel Families Train Explosion Attack Blast Declared Attack

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