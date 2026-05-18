Malaysian King Meets PM to Discuss Election Possibilities

The meeting between the Malaysian king and primer minister comes amid growing tensions within the ruling alliance.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim held an audience with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday, a day after the premier floated the possibility of calling an early election .

A general election is not due until early 2028, but Anwar is facing pressure to seek consent from the king to call polls ahead of schedule in response to growing tensions within the ruling alliance and to synchronise the vote with several state polls expected in coming months. • Sultan Ibrahim met with Anwar at the national palace, with the chief secretary to the government present, the Facebook post said, without providing further details.

• Anwar's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A palace official told Reuters it was a `routine meeting' and part of Anwar's weekly audience with the king, adding that they were not privy to what was discussed. • Anwar said on Sunday he would consider calling a snap election if internal divisions continue to widen.

Anwar's government consists of his Pakatan Harapan bloc and the Barisan Nasional alliance led by the once-dominant United Malays National Organisation party, as well as a handful of smaller parties. • Barisan said on Saturday it would contest all 56 seats in an upcoming election in Johor state independently and without the cooperation of the Pakatan bloc. Anwar said he plans to convene Pakatan's leadership for urgent discussions, adding that the bloc was prepared to contest against any parties.

• Anwar could also face a challenge from his former cabinet ministers Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. The pair announced Sunday they were leaving Anwar's People's Justice Party to lead a smaller party, a move that could spur more defections from the ruling coalition





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Malaysian King Anwar Ibrahim Early Election Political Tensions Growing Divisions

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