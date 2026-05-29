Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Faces Growing Pressure Amid Defections to New Party

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is under growing pressure from a wave of defections to a new party set up by a former protege, analysts and lawmakers said, ahead of an election that could take place as early as this year. Rafizi Ramli, a former economic minister once seen as Anwar's potential successor, announced earlier this month he would quit the premier's People's Justice Party (PKR), vacate his parliamentary seat and take over the little-known Malaysia United Party, or Bersama. The party has received more than 18,000 membership applications, about a third of them from former PKR members.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is under growing pressure from a wave of defections to a new party set up by a former protege, analysts and lawmakers said, ahead of an election that could take place as early as this year.

Rafizi Ramli, a former economic minister once seen as Anwar's potential successor, announced earlier this month he would quit the premier's People's Justice Party (PKR), vacate his parliamentary seat and take over the little-known Malaysia United Party, or Bersama. The party has received more than 18,000 membership applications, about a third of them from former PKR members.

While the PKR defectors have mostly been rank-and-file members or local party officers - the law prevents members of parliament from changing party while in office - the numbers are raising doubts about Anwar's ability to hold on to power if growing fractures within the ruling alliance force him into a snap election. Hassan Abdul Karim, a PKR lawmaker and longtime Anwar supporter, said in a social media post on Thursday he had given up trying to stop members from jumping ship because the leaders had failed to listen to their concerns.

Together with the resignations, the party has also seen significant electoral support from fence sitters, young people, and voters who prioritize the economy. The next general election is not due until early 2028, but Anwar said earlier this month he would consider calling a snap poll if internal divisions continued to widen within his administration.

The government's response to a scandal at the anti-graft agency and ruling bloc partners' clashes over different approaches to tackling ethnic and religious issues in the multi-racial, Muslim-majority country have also contributed to the growing frustration among reformist allies





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Anwar Ibrahim Malaysian Prime Minister PKR People's Justice Party Rafizi Ramli Malaysia United Party BIMP-EAGA East ASEAN Growth Area Cebu Reuters Deepl Translator Corruption Graft Institutional Reforms Tensions Defections Snap Election Political Party Values Of Reform And Democracy Ethnic And Religious Issues Multi-Racial Muslim-Majority State Polls Political Party Leaders Consistency Principles PKR Members Local Party Officers Members Of Parliament Changing Party While In Office Growing Fractures Within The Ruling Alliance Perceptions Of How Anwar Is Managing His Own P Government's Response To A Scandal At The Anti Ruling Bloc Partners' Clashes Over Different A Growing Frustration Among Reformist Allies

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