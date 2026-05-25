Marco Rubio discusses United States approach to Iran deal

Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the United States' approach to a potential agreement with Iran, saying diplomacy would be given an opportunity before exploring alternatives. He also mentioned a "pretty solid thing" on the table regarding the potential opening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's willingness to negotiate on nuclear matters.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the journalists before boarding his plane at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 25, 2026.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS (Il Segretario di Stato degli Stati Uniti Marco Rubio parla con i giornalisti prima di salire sul suo aereo all’aeroporto internazionale Indira Gandhi di New Delhi, India, lunedì 25 maggio 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani.

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD, May 25 (Reuters) - The United States will either have a good agreement with Iran or deal with the country "another way," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday, as Washington played down hopes for an imminent breakthrough in the three-month-old war. )





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States Peace Agreement Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Matters Oil Prices War Diplomacy Tehran United States Blockade

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Guerra Iran Usa, le news: accordo vicino? Le parole di Marco RubioPer il segretario di Stato ci sarebbe la possibilità di un accordo con gli Usa già oggi

Read more »

Iran, U.S., and mediator Pakistan make progress in talks, with focus on finalizing MoU and ending warThe news text highlights the ongoing mediation efforts between the U.S. and Iran, led by the Pakistani Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir. It mentions that progress has been made in talks, with Iran focused on finalizing a memorandum of understanding and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing some progress in resolving the ongoing conflict. The text also mentions that Pakistan aims to narrow differences between Iran and the U.S. after weeks of war that have left the vital waterway of the Strait of Hormuz closed to most shipping.

Read more »

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Discusses Trade Relations with Indian Prime Minister in IndiaTensions between the U.S. and India over tariffs and Iran have hindered progress in strengthening the two countries' relationship. However, the two countries are working to build momentum in areas where they converge and recent diplomatic initiatives have been made to improve ties between the two nations.

Read more »

Marco Rubio: U.S. will have a good agreement with Iran, face 'another way' if no dealU.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the U.S. will either have a good agreement with Iran or face 'another way'. He informs that the U.S. will give diplomacy every chance to succeed before exploring alternatives with Iran. There is a 'pretty solid thing' on the table regarding the nuclear issue, suggesting a possibility of a time-limited negotiation.

Read more »