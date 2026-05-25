Marco Rubio: U.S. will have a good agreement with Iran, face 'another way' if no deal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the U.S. will either have a good agreement with Iran or face 'another way'. He informs that the U.S. will give diplomacy every chance to succeed before exploring alternatives with Iran. There is a 'pretty solid thing' on the table regarding the nuclear issue, suggesting a possibility of a time-limited negotiation.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at an event celebrating the United States’ 250th anniversary, stating that he expects the U.S. to have a good agreement with Iran or face 'another way'.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while addressing reporters in New Delhi, India, on May 25, 2026, informs that the U.S. will give diplomacy every chance to succeed before exploring options with Iran. There is a ‘pretty solid thing’ on the table regarding the nuclear issue, suggesting a possibility of a time-limited negotiation. The U.S. aims to ‘pull it off’





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