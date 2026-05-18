MG4: New and Improved, With Two Models for Different Styles, Targeting Urban Enthusiasts

MG, known for its classic British-style vehicles, introduces two new models in its MG4 range, aiming to cater to different tastes and target urban enthusiasts. One model stays close to the previous version, while the other embraces a more spacious, affordable offshoot, achieved through the acquisition of Nanjing Automobile Corporation's brand.

Per sostituire il precedente modello, ne entrano in listino due nuovi: il primo più fedele alla vecchia versione, il secondo, a vocazione cittadina, dalla linea differente, più spazioso e meno costoso, che lo ottenne completando l’acquisizione della Nanjing Automobile Corporation, proprietaria del brand britannico dal 2005.

In Italia, MG è sbarcata timidamente nel 2021, mettendo però in atto una rapida crescita: dai soli 926 esemplari venduti inizialmente è arrivata a immatricolarne, pari a una quota di mercato del 3,25% (che ne fa l’11esimo marchio in classifica). La scalata è frutto di una strategia modulata nel tempo, che ha visto il costruttore cinese proporre inizialmente soprattutto modelli con il solo motore a combustione, per poi introdurre gradualmente versioni ibride full, che oggi costituiscono il 60% delle sue vendite.

Ma un ruolo importante ha avuto in questo progresso anche la, che fino al 2024 è stata la Bev più venduta tra quelle del segmento C, davanti a concorrenti come la. Nel 2023, l’anno migliore, ne sono stati venduti 2.032 eksemplari, per un totale di 5.500 tra il 2022 e il 2025; in 130 Paesi del mondo, il volume complessivo è stato di oltre 200 mila unità





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MG MG4 Two New Models Classic British-Style Vehicles New And Improved Targeting Urban Enthusiasts Urban Enthusiast Acquirendo Della Nanjing Automobile Corporatio MG4 Urban Enthusiast Variant MG4 Classic Variant

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