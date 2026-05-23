Midfielder Vidal celebrates birthday with special name for dog; son names it after Pirlo

A soccer midfelder called Arturo Vidal celebrates his birthday and his new dog's name. The son names the purrguit after the great Andrea Pirlo. The father had become a role model for him

vinse quasi tutto, finché il centrocampista cileno ha dovuto salutare per firmare con il Bayern Monaco. Una carriera illustre, che lo ha visto passare anche al Barcellona e agli acerrimi rivali dell'Inter, prima di raggiungere il Brasile e il Flamengo.

Oggi a 39 anni è ancora in attività, nel Colo-Colo, attualmente in vetta alla classifica del campionato cileno. Semplice: King Arturo ha deciso di battezzare il suo nuovo cane con il nome dell'iconico ex compagno di squadra della Juventus. Un modo alternativo per festeggiare il compleanno, spegnendo le candeline e facendo un regalo al figlio Emi, visibilmente emozionato nel video proposto su, ha scritto Vidal sui social.

Dunque è stato il figlio a scegliere il nome di Andrea Pirlo, evento che ha scatenato subito i tifosi bianconeri che si sono sbizzarriti nei vari commenti: "Che bel regalo! ", scrive un sostenitore della Juve





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Soccer Birthday Dog Name Son Andrea Pirlo Brand

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