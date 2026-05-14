Milan prosecutors have decided not to hear a letter rogatory from a masseuse who worked for 20 years at the villa in Uruguay where former bunga bunga pimp Nicole Minetti lives with her partner and businessman Giuseppe Cipriani. The decision was made because Interpol's investigations have not corroborated the woman's account of alleged sex parties at the Punta del Este residence.

A masseuse who worked for 20 years at the villa in Uruguay where former bunga bunga pimp Nicole Minetti will not be questioned by Milan prosecutors checking the adoption of a Uruguayan boy whose alleged illness led President Sergio Mattarella to grant the former Berlusconi acolyte a pardon in January because Interpol has found nothing to support the masseuse's claims that Minetti ran sex parties at the ranch, judicial sources said Thursday.

Former Berlusconi dental hygienist Minetti, 41, saw a combined three-year 11 month term for procuring prostitutes and embezzling expenses while a People of Freedom (PdL) Lombardy councillor commuted by the head of State on the grounds that she had changed her ways and needed to care for the sick nine-year-old Urugayan boy she and 60-year-old partner and businessman Giuseppe Cipriani, grandson of the Harry's Bar founder, had adopted a few years ago. After an exposé by Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper on alleged irregularities in the adoption procedures and alleged sex parties at the Punta del Este ranch, Mattarella wrote to Justice Minister to ask him to get prosecutors to check the allegations against the former showgirl.

The Milan Prosecutor's Office said Thursday it deems it unnecessary to hear a letter rogatory from the masseuse who worked for 20 years at the villa in Uruguay where Minetti lives with Cipriani. This is because, the office explained, "Interpol's investigations, ordered following doubts raised regarding the granting of a pardon, have not yet corroborated the woman's account of alleged sex parties at the Punta de l'Este residence".

"Prosecutor General Francesca Nanni and Deputy Prosecutor Gaetano Brusa are awaiting further investigations; at this time, the situation has not changed.





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Milan Prosecutors Nicole Minetti Bunga Bunga Pimp Punta Del Este Ranch Adoption Of A Uruguayan Boy Interpol Alleged Sex Parties Sergio Mattarella Justice Minister Francesca Nanni Gaetano Brusa

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