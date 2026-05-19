NATO commander in chief: potential mission in Hormuz Strait would be political decision

NATO's top military leader has stated that a potential mission of the military alliance in the Hormuz Strait would be a political decision.

BRUSSELS, May 19 (Reuters) - NATO commander-in-chief Alexus Grynkewich ha dichiarato martedì che una potenziale missione militare dell'alleanza nell'ultimo passaggio di Hormuz sarebbe una decisione politica.

Sul fatto che le condizioni sotto cui l'NATO potrebbe considerare l'operazione nello Stretto di Hormuz siano una decisione politica, Grynkewich ha detto parlando a Bruxelles, dove è stato atteso con i capi militari dei paesi dell'Alleanza del Nord Atlantico. Per favore, correggetemi o suggerite ulteriori informazioni





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NATO Military Alliance Mission Hormuz Strait Political Decision

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