NATO to Increase Eastern Flank Defense by Appointing German-Netherlands Corps to Command Troops in Baltic States

In the event of a war with Russia, NATO will assign the German-Netherlands Corps to command allied troops in Estonia and Latvia rather than one single multinational headquarters. This reassignment will strengthen NATO's eastern flank defense by creating a second command zone for the Baltics, enabling the alliance to dedicate more troops to the region which is at increased risk of potential conflict with Russia due to military buildup near the border.

NATO will strengthen the defence of its eastern flank by tasking the German-Netherlands Corps with the command of allied troops in Estonia and Latvia in the event of a war with Russia.

Germany and the Netherlands said on Thursday that NATO will reassign the German-Netherlands Corps to command the allied troops in Estonia and Latvia in case of a conflict with Russia. This change strengthens NATO's defence of its eastern flank. NATO currently operates under a single multinational headquarters, but creating a new command zone would allow for more troops to be dedicated to the Baltics, as they are considered the most at risk of a potential Russian attack.

Russia has been known to engage in military infrastructure buildup near the Baltic border, including building new barracks near Leningrad and Moscow. According to Western military officials, these barracks are expected to house Russian troops returning from Ukraine, which could increase the risk of potential conflict between NATO and Russi





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NATO Strengthening Eastern Flank Defense Command Of Allied Troops In Estonia And Latvia German-Netherlands Corps Command Zone For The Baltics Russia Military Buildup Near The Baltic Border Potential Conflict Between NATO And Russia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stati Uniti: tagli imposte alla NATO e alla missione in GermaniaGli Stati Uniti intendono ridurre significativamente i contributi militari disponibili per aiutare gli alleati europei in caso di crisi, inclusi caccia, navi da guerra e aerei per il rifornimento in volo. La NATO sta affrontando una tensione senza precedenti, con alcuni Paesi europei preoccupati che gli Stati Uniti possano ritirarsi completamente. Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, ha criticato gli alleati europei per non spendere abbastanza per i loro Armati e si è impegnato a ritirare migliaia di truppe dalla Germania. La sua ambizione di prendere il controllo della Groenlandia ha ulteriormente infiammato le tensioni tra gli Stati Uniti e l'Europa.

Read more »

Ukraine expects NATO summit to discuss funding despite trouble securing backing, envoy saysBy Tuvan GumrukcuANKARA, May 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey said he expects NATO to discuss financial support for Kyiv at its summit in July, suggesting ea… Leggi

Read more »

Spiegel: 'Gli Usa pronti a tagliare bombardieri, caccia e sottomarini alla Nato'Fonti Nato, 'tagli Usa sostanziali'. Ma la lista precisa ancora non c'è (ANSA)

Read more »

Nato, gli Usa pronti a tagliare bombardieri, caccia e sottomarini agli alleati europeiGli Stati Uniti hanno comunicato agli alleati della Nato che intendono «ridurre drasticamente» il loro contributo al modulo forze previsto in caso di crisi in Europa, confermando...

Read more »