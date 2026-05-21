New Privacy Regulations: Understanding Your Rights, Responsibilities, and Contacting the Data Protection Officer

International has prepared a summary of the changes, a glossary of terms, and an informational guide in the form of questions and answers to help individuals understand their rights and the obligations of International in the context of the new GDPR regulations that take effect from May 25, 2018.

Dal 25 maggio 2018 entrano in vigore le nuove disposizioni sulla privacy, il cosiddetto Gdpr (General data protection regulation). Per aiutarti a capire quali sono i tuoi diritti e i nostri doveri, Internazionale ha preparato una sintesi dei cambiamenti, un glossario dei termini più usati e un’informativa completa in forma di domande e risposte.

Per qualsiasi informazione, per chiedere rettifiche o per revocare il consenso all’uso dei tuoi dati puoi contattare il responsabile della protezione dei dati con i dati necessari a gestire il tuo abbonamento. , abbiamo bisogno di conoscere i tuoi dati personali: nome, cognome, indirizzo, se sei maggiorenne, email, numero di telefono, codice fiscale





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Privacy Laws GDPR General Data Protection Regulation Privacy Regulations Data Protection Data Protection Officer Data Privacy Data Processing European Union Data Protection Regulations Data Privacy Regulations Data Privacy Laws Data Policy Data Protection Policy Data Protection Official Data Protection Officer Position Data Protection Regulations In Italy Data Protection Policy In Europe Data Protection Policy In US Data Protection Act In US Data Protection Policy In European Union

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Summertime Edition at Casa del Jazz Set to Showcase International and Italian Jazz StarsThe 2026 edition of Summertime, the summer festival at the Casa del Jazz, will present over 40 concerts featuring renowned international jazz artists, emerging talents, and well-known Italian performers. The event aims to further elevate the cultural significance of Rome and Lazio through music, highlighting the Casa del Jazz as a premier venue for international and contemporary jazz.

Read more »

International Study Identifies Prognostic Factors for Germ Cell Ovarian Cancer, Improving Survival and FertilityA study led by researchers from Italy and the UK has identified key prognostic factors for germ cell ovarian cancer, with the aim of enhancing survival and fertility preservation for patients, especially younger ones. The study, published in the leading oncological journal JCO, is the largest international study on the topic.

Read more »

Defence Minister expresses concern, calls for release of captured citizens & respect for rights in international watersThe Defense Minister has expressed concern over the publishing of images and attitudes towards citizens who are taken from international waters without their consent and flagrantly violating their rights. The Minister also criticizes the way Italian authorities handle foreign citizens and suggests that Israel could learn from their approach. In response to the Defense Minister's statement, the spokeswoman of the government said that the demonstration of the situation harmed Israel. The article ends with the question of how to protest concretely.

Read more »

International criticism and backlash over video showing detained Gaza flotilla activists in IsraelThis news text reports on the international criticism and backlash faced by Israel following the release of a video by its national security minister showing detained Gaza flotilla activists kneeling with their hands bound. The news text includes reactions from European, Italian, Spanish, French, Canadian, Dutch, and British governments as well as the United States. The main topics include criticism of the activists’ treatment, claims of disrespect towards other countries' requests, and the condemnation of the flotilla action. The news text mentions the reaction from the Israeli government, prime minister, foreign minister, and army chief but does not provide any quotes for their reactions.

Read more »