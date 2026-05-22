New restructuring proposals for Juventus

After the derby with Torino, which will close the season, nothing will be as before. Coach and AD do not have a bad relationship, but Comolli publicly supports the ex coach. The president informs him with detailed reports regarding the possible solutions. Antonio can come openly and help in a turnaround that was always a disaster.

Nulla sarà come prima possa restare soltanto uno o al massimo se il lavorio diplomatico otterrà qualche risultato, i due dovranno stare il più lontano possibile uno dall’altro.

Coach ed AD non hanno litigato, ma Comolli ha esposto pubblicamente l’appoggio all’ex CT, mossa astuta perché ha notato che Spalletti raccoglie attorno a sé una fiducia sempre maggiore. Il presidente Elkann ne è stato informato con relazioni dettagliate riguardo le tre opzioni possibili: Silurare, che aveva considerato di lasciare Napoli proprio mentre a Torino si cominciava a sentire puzza di bruciato; Antonio è stata perfetta e ha tolto a Lucio un po’ di capacità di influenza.

La Juventus è destinata a un’altra profonda ristrutturazione, se non addirittura a una rivoluzione, in coerenza con l’instabilità che regna dal 2022, quando la gestione tecnica e finanziaria aveva in ogni caso aperto voragini nei conti sia nella competitività della squadra. Dopo l’interregno di Managing Director, che ha faticato (anzi, non ha funzionato) a entrare in sintonia con l’ambiente, a ogni livello e con i suoi uomini, l’alta dirigenza ha scelto una filosofia dei dati che non ha epicchiato i risultati e ha minato la credibilità.

La conferma di SC ha fallito, la scelta di confermare è stata infelice, i rapporti con entrambi gli allenatori non hanno funzionato. Kunturk può tornare adesso, è nome molto gradito sia a Chiellini sia a Spalletti





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Juventus Restructuring Antonio Caligari Antonio Conte Eduardo Comolli Ronaldo De Assis Moreira

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