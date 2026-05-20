New Summertime Edition at Casa del Jazz Set to Showcase International and Italian Jazz Stars

The 2026 edition of Summertime, the summer festival at the Casa del Jazz, will present over 40 concerts featuring renowned international jazz artists, emerging talents, and well-known Italian performers. The event aims to further elevate the cultural significance of Rome and Lazio through music, highlighting the Casa del Jazz as a premier venue for international and contemporary jazz.

Si avvicina l'estate e la Fondazione Music a per Roma presenta una nuova edizione di “ Summertime ”, la rassegna estiva alla Casa del Jazz. Quest'anno la manifestazione si svolgerà dal 13 giugno al 7 agosto, con oltre 40 concerti che vedranno alternarsi grandi protagonisti del jazz internazionale, nuove stelle della scena mondiale e i più autorevoli artisti italiani.

Summertime 2026 rappresenta un appuntamento di straordinario valore culturale per Roma e per tutto il Lazio. La Casa del Jazz si conferma un luogo simbolo capace di attrarre grandi protagonisti della scena internazionale e, allo stesso tempo, di valorizzare il talento italiano, in un dialogo continuo tra tradizione, innovazione e contaminazione artistica





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Casa Del Jazz Summertime Jazz International Artists Italian Artists Tradition Innovation Contamination Cultural Significance Performance Music

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