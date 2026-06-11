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News headlines in Italian

News News

News headlines in Italian
SuicidioIncidente FrontaleCarta Igienica Green
📆6/11/2026 12:12 PM
📰leggoit
25 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 48% · Publisher: 51%

A collection of news headlines in Italian, covering various topics such as suicide, accidents, legal cases, and entertainment.

Un ragazzo di 16 anni si è suicidato dopo la fine della scuola, e gli amici hanno descritto come tormentato. La Procura di Velletri ha aperto un'inchiesta per istigazione al suicidio, e i carabinieri hanno sequestrato il suo cellulare per analizzare gli ultimi contatti.

Gli accertamenti si concentreranno sulla cerchia di frequentazioni extrascolastiche del ragazzo. Un altro articolo parla di un incidente frontale con Pier Silvio Berlusconi, un'altra di una donna condannata a 18 anni per aver ucciso un ladro, e ancora di una carta igienica green e di una festa per Rocio Munoz Morales. Altri articoli parlano di un uomo che ha dato fuoco al padre, di un'inchiesta su una strage di Corinaldo, di estrazioni del Lotto e di un'altra notizia non riportata

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leggoit /  🏆 40. in İT

Suicidio Incidente Frontale Carta Igienica Green Festa Per Rocio Munoz Morales Incidente Stradale Con Pier Silvio Berlusconi Uccisione Di Un Ladro Carta Igienica Green Festa Per Rocio Munoz Morales Incidente Stradale Con Pier Silvio Berlusconi Uccisione Di Un Ladro

 

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