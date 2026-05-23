News in Italian: La funivia ancora ferma e inutilizzata, la giustizia e la tragedia del Mottarone

Don Gianluca Villa, parroco di Stresa, ha parlato durante la messa celebrata nella chiesa della Madonna della Neve, in vetta al Mottarone, nel giorno del quinto anniversario dell'incidente della funivia nel quale morirono 14 persone. Vincenza Minutella, mamma di Silvia Malnati, una delle quattordici vittime, ha detto che la giustizia ha fatto un flop mentre Luigi Nerini, titolare della società che gestiva la funivia, ha patteggiato 3 anni e 10 mesi. Andrea Zanovello, cugino di Alessandro Merlo, ha detto che serve una riflessione sulla giurisprudenza.

La funivia ancora ferma e inutilizzata è una pesante ombra di morte. Mi auguro che questa situazione non prosegua in saecula saeculorum. Il Mottarone merita che questa pesante coperta di morte venga sollevata.

La madre di una vittima ha detto che la giustizia ha fatto un flop mentre il cugino di una vittima ha detto che serve una riflessione sulla giurisprudenza. Vincenza Minutella, mamma di Silvia Malnati, ha detto che non lo chiama patteggiamento ma accordo. Luigi Nerini, titolare della società che gestiva la funivia, ha patteggiato 3 anni e 10 mesi. Andrea Zanovello, cugino di Alessandro Merlo, ha detto che non credo che mostri tanto pentimento.

A lui fa eco Vincenza Minutella che ha detto che non l'ha mai visto né sentito e che è un vero vigliacco





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Mottarone Funivia Tragicità Giustizia Patteggiamento Riflessione Sulla Giurisprudenza

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