News in Italian: 'Una serata meno estiva del calendario' e 'Sole Galanti, il matrimonio col figlio di Lorella Cuccarini'

Un news text in Italian about a less summery event, with a less crowded piazza due to bad weather and transport strikes, and a news text about a singer's decision not to participate in X Factor 2026 and a singer's family story.

Una serata meno estiva del calendario, costringendo il pubblico a difendersi da umidità e pioviggini sotto una marea di barre luminose e cappellini rosa d’ordinanza.

L’appuntamento del 15 maggio, che anticipa la seconda tappa del 28 giugno al Foro Italico di Palermo, si ritrova così con una piazza meno intasata del solito, complici le nubi minacciose e uno sciopero dei trasporti che ha tagliato le gambe ai pendolari. Una serata nata sotto una stella bizzarra: persino la diretta su Tv8 salta all’ultimo minuto, colpa del match al Foro Italico di Roma, mentre la trasmissione lineare scorre regolarmente solo per gli abbonati Sky e sulle frequenze di Radio Italia Tv.

Il meteo ostile non ferma però la parata dei big, orchestrata da otto voci dell’emittente (tra cui il prezzemolino Enzo Miccio). Davanti a simile sfilata, l’occhio vuole la sua parte: abbiamo passato al microscopio i loro outfit per capire chi ha azzeccato l’abito. Ecco le nostre pagelle





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Entertainment News Weather Transport Strikes X Factor 2026 Sole Galanti Lorella Cuccarini Friuli Alpi Rustic Cuisine Industrial Details Pianoforte Family Story

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