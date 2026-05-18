News in Serie A: Pronostico e calendari, indisponibili e squalificati

In dettaglio, ecco i giocatori indisponibili, squalificati e recuperabili in vista della 38^ giornata di Serie A, con un focus sulle storie tese tra Wesley e Rovella, il derby di Roma e le scelte di Sarri.

Il Lecce sfida contro il Sassuolo, dove il tecnico deve verificare le condizioni di Banda. La Fiorentina ha comunicato di aver completato una procedura chirurgica perfettamente riuscita.

Il Giudice Sportivo ha fermato 11 giocatori, con solo Wesley e Rovella puniti con una squalifica. Al contrario, Sarri ha un difensore e due centrocampisti indisponibili. Il derby di Roma ha visto la squalifica di Wesley e Rovella, mentre altri 9 giocatori hanno ricevuto un giallo e terminato la loro stagione un turno in anticipo





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Calendari Serie A Pronostici Serie A Indisponibili Serie A Squalificati Serie A Recuperabili Serie A Storie Su E Russo Derby Roma Sarri Ricostruzione Legamentaria Lesione Articolare Intervento Chirurgico

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