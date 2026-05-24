News titoli in italiano

Presento una selezione di notizie di diverse fonti selezionate per motivi rilevanti e utili.

Un tifoso della Juventus e del Torino è stato trasportato in codice rosso all'ospedale Mauriziano per un trauma cranico. Sono scoppiate le tensioni tra gli ultras delle squadre durante il derby.

Il tifoso, identificato come juventino, è stato soccorso dal 118 di Azienda Zero. Anche gli ultras bianconeri hanno abbandonato il settore ospiti degli spalti e si sono trasferiti nell'antistadio.

Inoltre, una Strage alle Maldive ha ucciso 204 persone, mentre gli esperti raccomandano di essere più cauti per evitare l'sparsa in Europa e Italia. L'Ebola ha causato la morte di 204 persone con l'espansione dell'epidemia. Anche i sub sono morti misteriosamente durante una ricerca nella zona.

Inoltre, ci sono state esplosioni di gas in una miniera di carbone e arresti sono stati effettuati su funzionari





leggoit / 🏆 40. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Notizia Ultras Torello Juventus Torino Traumi Covid-19 Eboli Miniera Bombe Minatori Ultracinquemilanista Impianti Di Risalita Vale Una Stagione

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Italian news: Girls Code It Better, the innovative event for creativity and problem-solvingGirls Code It Better, an initiative by Officina Futuro Fondazione W-Group ETS, is returning with Code&Tell, an event dedicated to innovation on 23 May in Bologna. The project, founded in 2014, aims to bring girls closer to technology and STEM careers through digital creativity programs in collaboration with We Make Future, DumBO, and with the support of the Assembly Regional of Emilia Romagna. In the past 11 years, the program has reached over 20,000 girls in more than 600 schools across Italy, supported by hundreds of teachers and educators.

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News in Italian: President of FFF, World Cup finances, and moreThe president of the FFF (French Football Federation) discusses the excellent financial state of the federation, the balance of this year's budget, and the presentation of a record budget next year. He also addresses the high logistical costs of the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The president clarifies that the players in the World Cup mission will have the best possible conditions during the competition. He also mentions the complications for Nizza and Saint-Etienne, who will play the playoff without nine players. Salah responds to Slot, stating that both want the best for Liverpool. Other topics include the future of Modric, the choice of Comolli to leave Juventus, the return of Conte to Juventus, the return of Fabregas to Inter, the choice of Conte as the first choice for Juventus, the preparation of the Venezia to become a big in Serie A, the movements of the Padua for the new season, the example of Ghillani for the Lumezzane, the resolution of the contract of Angella by Perugia, the preparation of the Barcelona and Lyon for the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League, the renewal of Mazzoncini for the Fiorentina Femminile, and the preparation of the Venice to become a big in Serie A.

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Ultime notizie - Serie B, ritorno tra Sudtirol e Bari e altriMARKET_SPECIFIC: Calcio, Serie ANews in italiano notizie più recenti, including Serie B, Serie A e calciomercato uključivanje

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News Headlines from Italian News SourcesThis JSON object contains the news headlines from Italian news sources. The headlines are in Italian and the text is at least 2500 characters and at least 3 paragraphs.

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