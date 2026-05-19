Nigeria's Anti-Graft Agency Arrests Former Power Minister Saleh Mamman in High-Level Corruption Case

Saleh Mamman, a former power minister, was arrested in the northern city of Kaduna after being convicted in absentia of laundering 33.8 billion naira. The arrest is significant in Nigeria's fight against corruption, with convictions of senior officials being uncommon and enforcement slow.

Nigeria 's anti-graft agency has arrested former power minister Saleh Mamman after a court sentenced him to 75 years in prison for laundering 33.8 billion naira due to his involvement in two government-backed hydroelectric projects .

The arrest reflects a rare follow-through in Nigeria's fight against high-level corruption, with convictions of senior officials being uncommon and enforcement often slow. Mamman had been in hiding since his May 7 conviction and was arrested in the middle of the night in Kaduna, with two other suspects also arrested for harbouring him. Authorities are investigating the property where he was found





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Nigeria Anti-Graft Agency Saleh Mamman High-Level Corruption Case Power Minister Hydroelectric Projects

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