Nigerian court convicts 11 Indian sailors and their vessel over cocaine trafficking

A Nigerian court has convicted 11 Indian sailors and their vessel over the trafficking of cocaine into the country, imposing fines totaling $6 million. The Federal High Court in Lagos found the crew of the merchant ship MV Aruna Hulya guilty after authorities discovered 31.5 kilograms of cocaine concealed aboard the vessel at Apapa port earlier this year.

ABUJA, June 11 (Reuters) - A Nigerian court has convicted 11 Indian sailors and their vessel over the trafficking of cocaine into the country, imposing fines totaling $6 million, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Thursday.

The Federal High Court in Lagos found the crew of the merchant ship MV Aruna Hulya guilty after authorities discovered 31.5 kilograms of cocaine concealed aboard the vessel at Apapa port earlier this year. The case forms part of a broader crackdown by Nigerian authorities on drug trafficking through key commercial entry points such as Lagos.

Nigeria has been working to strengthen enforcement against drug trafficking networks, which often use the country as a transit route for illicit substances destined for Europe and other markets. The crew, including captain Sharma Shashi Bhushan and 10 other Indian nationals, were arrested on January 2 after NDLEA operatives found the drugs hidden in one of the ship’s storage compartments, the agency said.

In its ruling, the court convicted all 12 defendants – including the vessel itself – under Nigeria’s anti-drug laws. The ship, which transported the drugs, is also tried under the local law. A spokesman of the drug enforcement agency said the defendants had agreed the terms of the conviction and it was presented to the judge for the seal of the court.

Each crew member was ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 naira, while the ship was directed to pay $5.3 million in restitution to the Nigerian government. The ship’s owners are liable for the fine and if they can’t pay, the vessel is auctioned off. Three senior officers on board were also fined $100,000 each, while the remaining crew members were ordered to pay $50,000 each, bringing the total financial penalties to about $6 million.

A NDLEA Chairman Mohamed Buba Marwa said the judgement sends a strong signal to international drug trafficking networks





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigerian Court Indian Sailors Cocaine Trafficking Federal High Court Lagos National Drug Law Enforcement Agency MV Aruna Hulya Drug Trafficking Networks Key Commercial Entry Points Europe And Other Markets Arrested Drugs Hidden Storage Compartments Anti-Drug Laws Vessel Itself Local Law Terms Of The Conviction Seal Of The Court Fine Of 100 000 Naira Restitution To The Nigerian Government Vessel Is Auctioned Off International Drug Trafficking Networks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indagati armi minatori: in Russia arrestati due adolescenti dietro autobombe a MoscaRussian investigators have arrested at least two teenagers who were allegedly brainwashed to detonate car bombs in Moscow, resulting in a deadly explosion that killed the driver, according to the news agency Reuters. Authorities have released an official statement that a criminal case has been opened, and two car bombs exploded during the investigation. This car bomb exploded at 6 am in the eastern part of Moscow, and confirmation has come from the daily newspaper Kommersant that a driver has been killed. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the explosion but refused to disclose the details, as they are under investigation. Investigations have provided evidence of explosive devices, their planting, and the intentions behind their actions. The authorities have also claimed responsibility for assassinating several Russian officers and mentioned a named enemy list for Ukraine. The car bomb investigation also led to the burial of the dead driver in Moscow. Since the war in 2022, Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed responsibility for assassinating several senior Russian officers. Moscow's fiery incident, unlike the backdrop of sanctions against Russia by Ukraine, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Akshaye Khanna's Miami outing raises eyebrows!/Indian Express (Tamil).

Read more »

Three Indian seafarers missing after suspected US missile attack on tanker, 21 rescuedThree Indian seafarers are still missing after suspected US missile attack on tanker, 21 rescued

Read more »

India Urges US to Halt Strikes on Shipping After Three Attacks on Indian-Crewed TankersIndia has urged the United States to halt strikes on shipping after three U.S. attacks on Indian-crewed tankers this week, including one that killed three sailors. The deaths are the first reported since a U.S. blockade on Iran-linked shipping began on April 13 in which U.S. forces have disabled eight ships and turned back more than 100 others.

Read more »

US jet fires missiles into engine room of tanker off Oman, crew safeA U.S. jet fired two missiles into the engine room of the tanker Jalveer off Oman on Thursday, U.S. Central Command confirmed, as authorities said the 20 crew members were safe after the third strike on Indian-crewed tankers this week. The U.S. aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces.

Read more »