North Korea boosts military presence near South Korean border, leader says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of strengthening frontline units and major units along the border with South Korea to ‘more thoroughly deterring war’.

North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un inspects a munitions factory, May 11, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea ’s official Korean Central News Agency.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said plans to strengthen frontline units on the border with South Korea, as well as other major units, were key to ‘more thoroughly deterring war’, state media KCNA reported on Monday. A key part of the plan is strengthening the military on the border with South Korea to make it an ‘impregnable fortress’, Kim emphasized at a meeting of commanders of divisions and brigades across the army, KCNA said.

He stressed the need for vigilance against the ‘arch enemy’, a term North Korea has used for South Korea. North Korea’s military has stepped up fortification work since March in areas near the land border between the two Koreas, including building walls. Kim Jong Un has called for adjusting the training system and expanding practical drills to reflect changes in modern warfare and redefine operational concepts in North Korea’s military, according to KCNA.

A senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul said Kim’s referencing fortifying the ‘southern border’ suggested Pyongyang may also strengthen its military presence on its maritime boundaries with the South, such as the disputed Northern Limit Line (NLL). Kim Jong-un’s references to modern warfare and redefining operations ‘in all spheres’ likely reflected lessons Pyongyang has drawn from the war in Ukraine and Middle East conflicts, including the use of drones, precision strikes and electronic warfare





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

North Korea South Korea Military Border Tension Ukraine War Soviet-Era Cold War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea’s Lee, Japan’s Takaichi to meet on Tuesday, Seoul saysSEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will hold a summit meeting on Tuesday, Lee’s office said on Sund… Leggi

Read more »

Trump and South Korea’s Lee discuss outcome of US-China summitBy South , Korean , President , Lee and JaeSEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call on Sunday and… Leggi

Read more »

Trump and South Korea’s Lee discuss outcome of US-China summitBy Jihoon Lee and Heejin KimSEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call on Sunday and discussed the o… Leggi

Read more »

North Korea’s Kim calls for stronger frontline units to deter war, KCNA saysSEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said plans to strengthen frontline units on the border with South Korea, as well as other major units, were key … Leggi

Read more »