One Nation leader vows to create a Norway-style sovereign wealth fund, take a share of offshore licences

The Australian populist party Pauline Hanson’s One Nation has announced its energy policy, proposing to create a Norway-style sovereign wealth fund and to have the government take a share of offshore production licenses in federal waters, despite opposition from the energy industry.

A campaign cutout depicting One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is displayed outside a pre-polling centre ahead of the Farrer by-election in Corowa, Australia, on May 6, 2026.

Australian populist party Pauline Hanson’s One Nation unveiled its energy policy at the Australian Energy Producers conference in Adelaide on Thursday by saying it wanted to create a Norway-style sovereign wealth fund and for the government to take a share of offshore production licenses in federal waters. One Nation surged in popularity this year, winning its first House of Representatives seat, and has backing from Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart, who recently donated a plane and hosted dinners for the party.

One Nation proposed a government joint-venture partner could better align interests. MST Marquee analyst Saul Kavonic said the proposal was ‘even more interventionist’ than Labor’s policy and would cost taxpayers money





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One Nation Leader Norway-Style Sovereign Wealth Fund Australia’S Richest Person Gina Rinehart Australian Energy Producers Conference Norwegian Oil Fund Announcement Norwegian Government Bond Buying Program Norwegian Wealth Fund Initiative Pauline Hanson Energy Policy Saul Kavonic Energy Exporters Labor Government Austrian Wealth Tax

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