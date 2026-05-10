One Nation Party in Australia Wins First Seat, Vows to Focus on Ending Mass Migration

Australia’s right-wing populist One Nation party, which wants to emulate U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive deportations, vowed to focus on ending mass migration, after winning its first seat in the country’s lower house. The party’s leader, Senator Pauline Hanson, has higher approval ratings than Albanese or the Liberal leader. Immigration is a growing issue in Australia, where half the country’s 27 million people were either born overseas or have a parent who was. Thousands attended anti-immigration marches in major Australian cities last year. Liberal shadow treasurer Tim Wilson said One Nation’s victory ‘showed there’s a lot of work we’ve got to do’.

Australia ’s right-wing populist One Nation party, which wants to emulate U.S. President Donald Trump ’s aggressive deportations, vowed to focus on ending mass migration , after winning its first seat in the country’s lower house.

The party’s leader, Senator Pauline Hanson, has higher approval ratings than Albanese or the Liberal leader. Immigration is a growing issue in Australia, where half the country’s 27 million people were either born overseas or have a parent who was. Thousands attended anti-immigration marches in major Australian cities last year. Liberal shadow treasurer Tim Wilson said One Nation’s victory ‘showed there’s a lot of work we’ve got to do’





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Australia One Nation Party Mass Migration Deportations Immigration Anti-Immigration Marches U.S. President Donald Trump Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Liberal Party Liberal Leader Senator Pauline Hanson Farrer By-Election Rural Seat Of Farrer Center-Left Conservative Coalition Opinion Surveys Higher Approval Ratings Bold And Confident Vision For The Country Social Fabric

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