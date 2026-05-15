Onu: Convoy Humanitarian Attacked by Drone in Ukraine

A humanitarian convoy operated by the United Nations was targeted by a drone in the Kherson region of Ukraine, causing damage but no injuries. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, accused the Russian forces of the attack, stating that the Russians deliberately targeted the vehicle of the UN's Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The convoy was delivering aid to the civilian population in the area frequently targeted by Russian bombardments and drone attacks.

Un convoglio umanitario dell'Onu è stato colpito da un drone nella regione di Kherson, nel sud dell'Ucraina, durante una missione di assistenza alla popolazione civile.

A denunciare l'episodio è stato il presidente ucraino, Volodymyr Zelensky, che ha parlato di un attacco deliberato da parte delle forze russe. Secondo il leader ucraino, a bordo del mezzo si trovavano 'il capo dell'ufficio delle Nazioni Unite per il Coordinamento degli Affari Umanitari e altri otto membri del personale'. Nonostante il doppio attacco, 'nessuno è rimasto ferito', ha precisato il presidente ucraino.

L'attacco durante la distribuzione di aiuti Secondo quanto riferito da Kiev, il convoglio era impegnato in una missione umanitaria a Kherson, area frequentemente bersaglio di bombardamenti e attacchi con droni. Zelensky ha accusato Mosca di aver colpito consapevolmente il mezzo delle Nazioni Unite: 'I russi non potevano non sapere quale veicolo stavano prendendo di mira'.

Le immagini diffuse dall'Ocha, l'Ufficio delle Nazioni Unite per il Coordinamento degli Affari Umanitari, mostrano il veicolo dell'Onu danneggiato durante la distribuzione di aiuti alla popolazione civile. Anche l'Ocha ha commentato l'accaduto con un messaggio pubblicato sui social.

'Un convoglio umanitario dell'Onu segnalato chiaramente è stato colpito da droni oggi – un pericolo per il nostro team a terra', si legge nel post pubblicato su Instagram. L'agenzia delle Nazioni Unite ha spiegato che il personale stava 'consegnando aiuti salvavita a persone sotto costante attacco a Kherson'. Nel messaggio viene inoltre citato il responsabile dell'ufficio Onu in Ucraina, presente nel convoglio al momento dell'attacco





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