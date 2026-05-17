Palestinian Deaths in Israeli Strikes

At least four Palestinians were killed by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, with medics reporting deaths due to air strikes in the southern and central Gaza areas.

Mourners carry a body during the funeral of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli strike, according to medics, in Gaza City, May 17, 2026.

CAIRO, May 17 (Reuters) - Israeli strikes killed at least four Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, health officials said. Israel has stepped up attacks in Gaza in the weeks since halting its joint bombing with the U.S. in Iran, redirecting its fire back on the devastated Palestinian territory, where the military says Hamas fighters are tightening their grip.

Medics said an Israeli strike killed one Palestinian near a police post in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. The Israeli military said it killed a militant who posed an immediate threat to forces operating in the area. Separately, Gaza medics said another Israeli airstrike killed at least three people at a community kitchen near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza area.

Israel has accused Hamas operative Bahaa Baroud of planning multiple imminent attacks against troops and Israeli civilians, particularly in recent weeks. The Israeli military said Baroud posed an immediate threat and was targeted in a precise strike, adding that measures were taken beforehand to reduce civilian harm, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance. Medics said Baroud, along with another person, was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their car in Gaza City





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