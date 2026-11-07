Paraguay Impeaches Santiago Pena Over Ueno Bank Collapse

Former President Santiago Pena charged with breach of trust following impeachment and the digital lender Ueno crisis.

Asunción, November 7 2026 - Paraguay an prosecutors have formally charged former President Santiago Pena with breach of trust and administration for personal gain, requesting his immediate pretrial detention. This legal action follows his dramatic removal from office on Friday after an impeachment trial concluded he was guilty of poor performance regarding the collapse of the digital lender Ueno. The Attorney General's Office confirmed the charges on Saturday, marking a significant escalation in the political and legal fallout from the financial scandal.

Charges Detail Alleged Conflict of Interest

Prosecutors allege that Pena used his presidential authority to influence government agencies and state-owned entities, ensuring that large amounts of public money remained deposited at Ueno. They claim this created a severe conflict of interest, as Pena maintained financial ties to the lender while encouraging decisions that benefited the bank. Peña, who was a shareholder in Ueno's holding company until March 2025, has denied any wrongdoing and characterized the bank's problems as a regulatory matter rather than criminal activity.

Also read Paraguay, scandalo banca Ueno: si dimette il presidente Santiago Peña

Succession and New Leadership Timeline

The impeachment of Pena brought Vice President Pedro Alliana to power immediately. Alliana, a longtime politician from the ruling Colorado Party, was sworn in on Friday to complete Pena's term through August 2028. Security personnel are currently guarding the Presidential Escort Regiment military unit in Asunción, where Pena is held pending potential trial. The transition of power was swift, reflecting the urgency of addressing the political instability triggered by the financial crisis.

Central Bank Chief Also Faces Detention Request

Prosecutors simultaneously charged former central bank chief Carlos Carvallo with breach of trust, producing false public documents, and administration for personal gain. They have sought his pretrial detention, arguing for his confinement in a location determined by the court. Carvallo resigned earlier this week as the crisis surrounding Ueno escalated, having previously headed the digital lender until 2023. His involvement adds another layer of complexity to the judicial proceedings and the broader investigation into the scandal.

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Financial Impact on Savers and Markets

The collapse of Ueno has left millions of customers struggling to access their accounts, prompting protests in Asunción. The central bank stated on Saturday that the equivalent of $160 million had been paid out to nearly 1.2 million savers under the state deposit guarantee scheme. Regulators are currently working to reassure markets and contain risks to the wider financial system, while senior officials and former Ueno executives have been swept up in the investigation.

Potential Sentences and Ongoing Legal Process

The two charges against Pena could carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison each, according to prosecutors. Pena arrived at the Attorney General's Office earlier on Saturday to appear before prosecutors following his removal from power. The legal proceedings are expected to be lengthy, with the court deciding on the specific location of pretrial detention for both Pena and Carvallo. The scandal continues to impact Paraguay's political landscape as investigators seek to clarify the roles of all involved parties.