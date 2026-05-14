People shelter in a metro station after a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, amid Russia's assault on Ukraine

Ukrainian civilians seek refuge in a Kyiv metro station after under attack from Russian drones, as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, May 14, 2026.

People shelter in a metro station during a Russia n drone attack, amid Russia 's attack on Ukraine , in Kyiv , Ukraine May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (Persone si riparano in una stazione della metropolitana durante un attacco di droni russi, nel contesto dell’attacco della Russia all’Ucraina, a Kiev, Ucraina, 14 maggio 2026.

REUTERS/Thomas Peter ) May 14 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a massive Russian attack early on Thursday, with explosions heard in the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the capital’s military administration, said debris from falling drones had struck the roof of an apartment building and debris had also fallen in a street. Tkachenko said the attack was continuing.

Ukraine’s air force also said in a posting on Telegram that Russian missiles were targeting the city. ( 14 maggio (Reuters) - La capitale ucraina Kiev è stata oggetto di un massiccio attacco russo nelle prime ore di giovedì, con esplosioni udite in città, ha detto il sindaco Vitali Klitschko sull’app di messaggistica Telegram.

Tymur Tkachenko, il capo dell’amministrazione militare della capitale, ha detto che i detriti della caduta di droni hanno colpito il tetto di un edificio residenziale e che sono caduti detriti anche in una strada. Tkachenko ha detto che l’attacco stava continuando. Anche l’aeronautica militare ucraina ha dichiarato in un post su Telegram che i missili russi stavano prendendo di mira la città.





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